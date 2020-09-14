SUNY Poly earns high marks for 2021 from U.S. News & World Report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Polytechnic Institute received high marks in annual rankings of best regional universities, top public schools, schools offering the best value, and the best colleges for social mobility or for veterans.

SUNY Poly received praise from “U.S. News & World Report” in the following categories for 2021:

Twelfth place overall in Best Regional Universities-North Second place in Top Public Schools Top five in Best Value Colleges Fifth place in Best Colleges for Veterans Tenth place in Social Mobility



In the regional social mobility category, recognizing colleges that enroll and graduate economically disadvantaged students, SUNY Poly jumped 45 spots, from 55th to 10th. The school also ranked up one placement for their offerings for veterans.

“These rankings reflect SUNY Poly’s continued ability to offer a world-class education in the STEM and liberal arts fields,” said Dr. Grace Wang, Interim President of SUNY Polytechnic Institute. “We are honored by “U.S. News & World Report’s” recognition of our wide-ranging academic and research achievements and the dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who make SUNY Poly an incredible institution.”

The yearly rankings from “U.S. News and World Report” categorize colleges and universities based upon their Carnegie Classification in 10 different categories. Those categories include graduation, retention, social mobility, faculty, and financial resources, each weighted differently when making final determinations.

