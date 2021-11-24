UAlbany campus police credited with saving student’s life

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of officers from the University Police Department at the University at Albany were recently recognized for saving the life of a woman who collapsed while running through campus.

Sara Buckley was out for a run on the morning of Dec. 18, 2020, when she collapsed. Officers Alex Jobson and Kevin Krosky responded, determining that Buckley was in cardiac arrest—when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating unexpectedly.

“I found the female, laying down partially on the sidewalk and partially on a snowbank,” Officer Jobson said. First thinking she may have just “passed out,” he found he could not find a pulse on her wrist or carotid artery.

Their life-saving efforts included CPR and a defibrillator. They were able to feel a faint pulse before EMS arrived. Buckley spent two days in a medically induced coma, but has since made a full recovery.

According to UAlbany, Buckley credits the officers with saving her life, even though she has no memory of the incident. Both earned SUNY Police Life Saving Awards and were recognized at ceremonies in Saratoga Springs on November 16.