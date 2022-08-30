LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 22nd-annual Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation golf tournament, held at Normanside Country Club on August 1, raised more than $85,000 for local communities. The Foundation reflects Sunmark Credit Union’s philosophy of “people helping people,” and aims to help local communities, support financial education, and improve quality of life for those in need. Over 140 golfers and 75 corporate sponsors spearheaded the event.

“For over 20 years, Sunmark has been raising funds for local non-profits through our annual Charity Golf Classic,” said Audrey Stone, community engagement program manager for Sunmark Credit Union and vice president of the Sunmark Charitable Community Foundation. “The entire Foundation team spends months planning for this event, resulting in a day of golf, networking, and fun for sponsors and participants, while raising both money and awareness for local organizations so they can continue the work they do to improve our communities.”

Representatives from the United Way of the Capital Region attended the event as well, alongside members of the Special Olympics and St. Catherine’s Center for Children. All three have received support in the past from the Foundation.