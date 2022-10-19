LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 7th annual Summer Smith 5k addiction awareness memorial run will take place on Saturday at the Crossings at Colonie. A memorial ceremony, reading of names, and balloon release will begin at 9 a.m., with a kid’s fun run and Zumba warm-up slated for 9:45 a.m., with the race starting at 10 a.m.

Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblyman John McDonald, and the director of the New York State Behavioral Health Ombudsman Office, Stephanie Campbell will be in attendance. The run is held in memorial of Summer Smith, who lost her 12-year battle with addiction on January 9, 2015. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Addiction Care Center of Albany for education and prevention, the Schenectady YWCA to help women in recovery and abuse survivors with immediate needs, and Friends of Recovery-Albany to help create a culture of support for those in recovery. The run was established by her mother, Kristin.