ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany and Mohawk Ambulance Service held their annual Summer Celebration and Safety Day for Capital Region families at Arbor Hill Elementary School on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event included safety demonstrations and education from community agencies and non-profit organizations.

Families enjoyed a free barbecue, complete with live music, fun activities and games for children, face painting, snow cones, and giveaways. The Albany Capital Center and Albany Convention Center Authority sponsored the complimentary cookout, complete with hamburgers and hotdogs, snacks, and beverages.

“Summer Celebration & Safety Day is an initiative that Mohawk Ambulance Service is proud to offer to the families and communities of Albany County,” said James P. McPartlon, president of Mohawk Ambulance Service. “This event offers a fun and interactive environment for children to learn about potential dangers that go along with their favorite summer activities. This year’s event far exceeded the number of community partners we’ve had involved in years past and I’d like to sincerely thank them for their participation.”

Over 30 community partners and nonprofits were in attendance. Mohawk Ambulance Services provided ambulance tours, and distributed free lunch bags and crayons. New York State Police was onsite with its rollover simulator, the Albany Police Department was making Safe Child IDs, the Albany Fire Department offered fire engine tours, and the Department of Health was onsite to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

University at Albany basketball players were on the scene to shoot hoops with kids and giveaway UAlbany Basketball merchandise. Adirondack Mac made an appearance to promote the Winter 2023 FISU World University Games.

“Summer Celebration and Safety Day allows us to keep educating children and families even when school is out,” said Kaweeda G. Adams, superintendent of the City School District of Albany. “It’s a great opportunity to focus on staying safe and healthy during summer months, and we couldn’t do it without the support of our community partners.”

The City School District of Albany and Mohawk Ambulance Service also raffled off eight children’s bicycles, courtesy of the Albany County District Attorney Outreach Program. Ten $50 Price Chopper gift cars were also given away.