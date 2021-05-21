Summer Fitness at the Plaza starting June 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Office of General Services (OGS) announced Friday the popular summer program, Fitness at the Plaza, will be held in West Capitol Park. The free, hour-long workout classes start at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays and run from June 1 through August 30.

Health and safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 will require participants to preregister on the Empire State Plaza website for the workout classes and follow social distance guidelines. Unlike previous years, walk-ins will not be permitted to join the classes.

Fitness at the Plaza classes are open to individuals of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The rain location will be in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. There will be no classes held the week of July 4.

Classes

Mondays – Zumba with Anzala from Three Six Nine Fit Zumba: Zumba combines cardio, muscle conditioning, and a mix of low- and high-intensity dance moves for a fun fitness program. Zumba is a great way to get a total body workout while dancing to Latin and other international rhythms. Participants will enjoy a calorie-burning workout led by Anzala who is full of energy and transforms the classes into a dance party.

Tuesdays – Core Flow with The Hot Yoga Spot: Core Flow is an all-levels yoga class featuring sequences tied together with one common thread – the use of the core (the body’s center of strength and power). Core Flow yoga targets and strengthens the muscles associated with the center of the body. The combination of strengthening poses with flowing movement makes this a great way to build heat and strength throughout the body.

Thursdays – Bootcamp At The Plaza: This is a fun fitness class designed to be challenging for participants of all fitness levels. Strengthen and lengthen every muscle in the body by combining core intervals with traditional movements from barre, HIIT, yoga, ballet, sports conditioning, Pilates, and more. This class features upbeat music and follows a vigorous pace to pump people up and slim them down. No prior workout experience is needed.

Health Protocols for COVID-19

Under the current COVID-19 health protocols for Fitness at the Plaza, which are subject to change as the public health conditions change: