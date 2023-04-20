ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In celebration of National Poetry Month, Stuyvesant Plaza has unveiled a new miniature lending library. Fully stocked with titles from The Book House, the library invites guests to “take a book, leave a book.”

Constructed from an upcycled newspaper rack, the little free library’s decor features quotations from famous authors encouraging readers of all ages to explore the volumes inside. The library is located in the Plaza’s breezeway, between RAD Soap Co. and Primal.

“We’re thrilled to work with The Book House to bring this wonderful new amenity to Stuyvesant Plaza,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “This colorful little library looks great and is a true community resource that will help make the magic of reading available to all. We invite our loyal guests to stop by to share a favorite book or find something new.”

Stuyvesant Plaza even penned a verse to commemorate the opening of the new book box. “At Stuyvesant Plaza, a sight to behold; A little free library with stories untold,” begins the poem. “Nestled by the shops, a haven for all; where community reads, and knowledge stands tall.”