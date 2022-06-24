ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A sidewalk sale at the New York State Capital returns to its normal dates this weekend. The Stuyvesant Plaza June Sidewalk Sale returns Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Around two dozen stores from around the Albany area are set to bring out their wares, for sale along the plaza’s sidewalks. The sale is timed to coincide with the official first weekend of summer.

This weekend’s sale will be the first to be held on its pre-COVID dates since 2019. It will also be the first sidewalk sale organized by the new owner of the plaza, WS Development. The plaza encourages shoppers to keep up with the event further on Facebook.