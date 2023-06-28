GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza has renewed the leases for three of its tenants. The businesses include Circles, Lola Saratoga, and Peaches Café.

“These businesses are staples of the Capital Region community and we’re proud that they are part of the Stuyvesant Plaza family,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge.

Circles is a women’s specialty store open since 1994. “The longstanding support Circles has received from Stuyvesant Plaza is spectacular,” said Circles owner Sharon Fenno. “We built Circles from the ground up here, and look forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary in the Plaza we call home.”

Lola Saratoga is a luxury designer consignment store with another location in Saratoga Springs. “We are excited for the future and continued growth potential within our strategic partnership with Stuyvesant Plaza,” said Lola Saratoga owner Megan Druckman.

Peaches Café, which opened as an ice cream shop in 1982, is a full-service restaurant that’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “Peaches Café has a long history at Stuyvesant Plaza and we’re thrilled to continue our legacy here,” said Peaches Café owners Kevin Richard and Brian Dunbar.

These renewals come after Pearl Grant Richmans, a gift shop located in Stuyvesant Plaza, announced at the end of February that they renewed their lease for several more years. “Pearl Grant Richmans is an institution,” said Ferluge. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with one of the original, and most beloved brands at the plaza and can’t wait to watch their continued success in the coming years.”

The Plaza went through a change of ownership in March 2022 with WS Development, a Massachusetts-based company, becoming the majority owner. The company bought the Plaza from longtime owner Stuyvesant Plaza Inc.

In the past year, Different Drummer’s Kitchen closed in Stuyvesant Plaza to move into Crossgates Mall, and Beck Furs announced it would be moving out in August. Warby Parker, an eyewear store, opened in the Plaza at the beginning of June and Sur La Table, a kitchen and culinary store, will be opening this summer.