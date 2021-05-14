Stuyvesant Plaza hosting second weekend of sidewalk shopping series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stuyvesant Plaza will welcome Capital Region residents to the second weekend of their Spring Sidewalk Boutiques series.

Shops will bring their merchandise outdoors for guests to enjoy the fresh air on the Plaza’s sidewalks. Stores will also feature various specials and promotions during the event.

This weekend, the Sidewalk Boutique Series will happen May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Participating shops for the second weekend of the Spring Sidewalk Boutiques series include:

The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza

Different Drummer’s Kitchen

Emil J. Nagengast Florist

Evoke Style

Jean Paul Spa and Salon

Oliva! Gourmet Olive Oil and Vinegars

Shoppers are encouraged to follow Stuyvesant Plaza on Facebook, Instagram or on Twitter for regular updates.