Stuyvesant Plaza hosting second weekend of sidewalk shopping series

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stuyvesant Plaza sign_1546461847305.jpg.jpg

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stuyvesant Plaza will welcome Capital Region residents to the second weekend of their Spring Sidewalk Boutiques series.

Shops will bring their merchandise outdoors for guests to enjoy the fresh air on the Plaza’s sidewalks. Stores will also feature various specials and promotions during the event.

This weekend, the Sidewalk Boutique Series will happen May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Participating shops for the second weekend of the Spring Sidewalk Boutiques series include:

  • The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza
  • Different Drummer’s Kitchen
  • Emil J. Nagengast Florist
  • Evoke Style
  • Jean Paul Spa and Salon
  • Oliva! Gourmet Olive Oil and Vinegars

Shoppers are encouraged to follow Stuyvesant Plaza on Facebook, Instagram or on Twitter for regular updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire