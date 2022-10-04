GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza will be hosting a “Fall Fun Fest” on Saturday, October 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The fest will offer family-friendly fun the whole afternoon, with characters from Royally Radiant available for a meet-and-greet, as well as select shops offering special promotions.

“Autumn is a great time to experience what Stuyvesant Plaza has to offer. Our inaugural Fall Fun Fest offers families and all of our guests the perfect way to celebrate the season with these very special guest appearances by our favorite animated movie characters,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “Combined with special promotions from some of the plaza’s most popular merchants should make for a fabulous fall Saturday afternoon.”

Beginning at noon, guests can take part in a meet-and-greet and the first of two sing-and dance-along with characters from Royally Radiant, including the Ice Princess, the Outdoorsman, and the youngest Madrigal Sister. At 1 p.m., the Ice Princess and Outdoorsman will host a reading at The Book House and the Madrigal Sister will be available for photos at BARE. A second meet-and-greet and sing- and dance-along will be held from 1:45 p.m. until 3 p.m.

At BARE, guests can enjoy 50% off an item on the kids’ menu when purchasing a full-priced adult meal. Customers who guess the number of Mash’em balls in a jar at Ta Da! can win a $5 coupon on purchases of $25 and more. Shoppers will also receive $4 off any regular-priced footwear at Stride-Rite. Blaze Pizza will also be handing out vouchers for a buy one-get one free offer.

Fall photo opportunities will be available. Carved pumpkins, haystacks and mums will be on display.