ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza has announced the return of their Summer Market. The annual event is scheduled for June 24 from 10 a.m to 8 p.m.

Formerly known as the Stuyvesant Plaza Sidewalk Sale, the event is observing its 53rd anniversary. The stores and restaurants of the plaza will be featuring outdoor sales, food and beverage tastings, activities like face painting and balloon animals, as well as live music from Saratoga Springs singer/songwriter, Angelina Valente.

“We’re thrilled to host Angelina Valente as we continue and evolve upon this annual tradition of welcoming the summer sunshine with a full day of festivities at Stuyvesant Plaza,” said General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “With sidewalk sales from all your go-to shops, delicious bites from our fabulous eateries and activities for all ages, the Summer Market is a great way to enjoy the best of the Capital Region with the whole family.”

The Summer Market will also offer giveaways and special promotions, such as receiving a free Stuyvesant Plaza tote bag for spending a total of $100 or more at participating retailers, while supplies last. Stuyvesant Plaza is located at 1475 Western Avenue in Albany.