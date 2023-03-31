ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from all over the world traveled to the MVP Arena to put their robotics skills to the test. Forty-eight teams created bots to battle it out during the First Robotics Competition.

Hundreds were in attendance Friday to watch the excitement. The matches measure different abilities of each robot — such as their power and how they complete obstacles — and score points in the fast-paced game play.

“The challenge is released the first Saturday in January of every year,” First Robotics Upstate NY Regional Dir. Janice Martino said. “From the time that challenge is released to the competition, the teams have maybe six to eight weeks to completely design and build a robot from the ground up.”

The games continue on Saturday. Students are vying for a spot in the championships in Houston. Admission is free and open to the public.