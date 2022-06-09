ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School student for allegedly making a terroristic threat on Thursday. A 15-year-old student was taken into custody following an investigation.

According to Sheriff’s Investigators, another student came forward and said that the student had posted a murder list on social media. The murder list contained the names of ten high school students said police.

The teenager was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, which is a felony. Additional charges include one count of aggravated threat of mass harm, which is a misdemeanor. The teen has been scheduled to be arraigned at Albany County Family Court.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.