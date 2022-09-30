ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady high schools student Christopher Spellen enrolled in Capital Region BOCES with dreams of becoming a nurse. The senior high school student is part of the two-year sequence of health careers program at BOCES among more than 100 students aspiring in the healthcare field.

Spellen plans to earn a master’s degree in nursing and care for patients just like his parents and aunts. Spellen states, “I want to eventually be a nurse anesthetist, but the sky is the limit.” The Career & Technical Education Center’s Two-Year Sequence of Health Careers program is where Spellen and more than 100 classmates on the Albany and Schoharie campuses are learning the skills necessary to earn certification as a Home Health Aide (HHA) and Personal Care Aide (PCA) and Nurse Assistant (NA).