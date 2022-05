ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department confirmed to NEWS10 that there was a structure fire in Albany at 489 Hudson Avenue. At about 7:37 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire and found two homes engulfed in flames.

Police said no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters are still on the scene.

This incident is ongoing and information is limited. If you have any photos or videos of the fire, email us at news@news10.com.