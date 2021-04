ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Stratton VA will be holding walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics on each weekday in April from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The events will take place in Building 67 across from Albany Med and next door to Panera.

These walk-in clinics are for all veterans, their spouses (including widows and widowers), and National Guard, Reserve and Coast Guard (including those that are retired or never activated).

For those who want to call and schedule can do so by calling (518) 626-7228.