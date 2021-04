ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Stratton VA is hosting their first bi-annual drive-thru baby shower. On April 16, a tent will be set up with gift bags – courtesy of Regeneron.

(Peter Potter, Albany Stratton VA)

The VA says there will be 11 soon-to-be moms celebrating. The the shower will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.