ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza has been going through some changes recently with stores moving out or set to move into the Plaza. The shopping plaza also went through a change of ownership about a year ago.

WS Development, a Massachusetts-based company, became the majority owner of Stuyvesant Plaza in March 2022. The company bought the Plaza from longtime owner Stuyvesant Plaza Inc.

At the end of January, Different Drummer’s Kitchen closed its Stuyvesant Plaza location to move into Crossgates Mall. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the new Plaza owners didn’t renew the store’s lease.

Most recently, Beck Furs, a store specializing in furs and other accessories, announced that it’ll be moving out in August. Owner of Beck Furs, JoAnn Wilkinson, said the store will be moving into Newton Plaza in Latham in September. With the move, the store will also be rebranding.

Wilkinson said the name Beck Furs is limiting her because the shop also sells clothing, shoes, jackets, and other accessories, not just furs. The store will be known as Beck’s after the move.

“I need to move because everybody here would still think that I’m just Beck Furs,” said Wilkinson. “We’ve had 32 very good years here. I’ve had no complaints about Stuyvesant Plaza but it’s time to move on.”

“Beck Furs has been a fabulous partner to Stuyvesant Plaza for the last 30+ years,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “We look forward to her continued success as she reinvents her brand and expands her offerings in a new location.”

In February, it was announced that both Sur La Table, a kitchen and culinary store, and Warby Parker, an eyewear store, would be moving into Stuyvesant Plaza. Both are slated to open later in 2023.

As some things change, some also stay the same. Pearl Grant Richmans, a gift shop located in Stuyvesant Plaza, announced at the end of February that they have renewed their lease for several more years.

“Pearl Grant Richmans is an institution.” said Ferluge. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with one of the original, and most beloved brands at the plaza and can’t wait to watch their continued success in the coming years.”

Originally called Richmans Card & Gifts before merging with Pearl Grant Gifts & Home Furnishings in 1965, the store has been in the Plaza since it first opened in 1959, making it the only original store left. Owners Barry and Nancy Richman said they are “excited to be part of the new look of Stuyvesant Plaza and the WS Development team’s vision of the future.”

“We anticipate and are excited to announce our continued partnerships with several local, longstanding tenants in the coming weeks,” said Ferluge.