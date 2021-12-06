Storefront decorating contest kicks off in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) has kicked off its third Downtown Decorating Contest this holiday season. Albany BID says 14 businesses will showcase their seasonal storefront decor for a festive, friendly competition.

The competition encourages the public to explore downtown retailers, restaurants and community organizations. The contest will run through Monday, January 3.

Voters can view displays in-person and vote for their favorite online on the Albany BID website. Paper ballots will also be available for pickup and drop-off at the following locations:

Downtown Albany BID office (21 Lodge Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Albany City Hall (24 Eagle Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Discover Albany Visitors Center (25 Quackenbush Square), Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Stroll registration table at Tricentennial Park on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

The establishment that wins will be crowned Downtown Decorating Champion and receive the Downtown Decorating trophy, bragging rights, and a social media advertising package. All voters will automatically be entered to win a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card, redeemable at about 50 businesses.

Businesses participating:

Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio | 488 Broadway

Cafe Capriccio | 49 Grand Street

Catholic Charities Waldorf Residence | 29 Maiden Lane

Cider Belly Doughnuts | 25 N Pearl Street

Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe | 37 Maiden Lane

Dawn’s Victory Sports Café | 10 Sheridan Avenue

The Enchanted Florist & Gifts | 54 Columbia Street

The Kenmore Ballroom | 76 N Pearl Street

The Olde English Pub & Pantry | 683 Broadway

The Palace Theatre | 19 Clinton Avenue

Pearl Street Diner | 40 N Pearl Street

Precision Fitness | 374 Broadway

The Skinny Pancake | 1 Steuben Street

Steuben Street Market | 58 N Pearl Street

Check out the photos from the 2019 contest!

More information on the contest can be found on the Albany BID website.