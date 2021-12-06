Storefront decorating contest kicks off in Downtown Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) has kicked off its third Downtown Decorating Contest this holiday season. Albany BID says 14 businesses will showcase their seasonal storefront decor for a festive, friendly competition.
The competition encourages the public to explore downtown retailers, restaurants and community organizations. The contest will run through Monday, January 3.
Voters can view displays in-person and vote for their favorite online on the Albany BID website. Paper ballots will also be available for pickup and drop-off at the following locations:
- Downtown Albany BID office (21 Lodge Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Albany City Hall (24 Eagle Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Discover Albany Visitors Center (25 Quackenbush Square), Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hot Chocolate Stroll registration table at Tricentennial Park on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m.
The establishment that wins will be crowned Downtown Decorating Champion and receive the Downtown Decorating trophy, bragging rights, and a social media advertising package. All voters will automatically be entered to win a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card, redeemable at about 50 businesses.
Businesses participating:
- Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio | 488 Broadway
- Cafe Capriccio | 49 Grand Street
- Catholic Charities Waldorf Residence | 29 Maiden Lane
- Cider Belly Doughnuts | 25 N Pearl Street
- Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe | 37 Maiden Lane
- Dawn’s Victory Sports Café | 10 Sheridan Avenue
- The Enchanted Florist & Gifts | 54 Columbia Street
- The Kenmore Ballroom | 76 N Pearl Street
- The Olde English Pub & Pantry | 683 Broadway
- The Palace Theatre | 19 Clinton Avenue
- Pearl Street Diner | 40 N Pearl Street
- Precision Fitness | 374 Broadway
- The Skinny Pancake | 1 Steuben Street
- Steuben Street Market | 58 N Pearl Street
Check out the photos from the 2019 contest!
More information on the contest can be found on the Albany BID website.