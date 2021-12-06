Storefront decorating contest kicks off in Downtown Albany

Albany County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Catholic Charities

2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) has kicked off its third Downtown Decorating Contest this holiday season. Albany BID says 14 businesses will showcase their seasonal storefront decor for a festive, friendly competition.

The competition encourages the public to explore downtown retailers, restaurants and community organizations. The contest will run through Monday, January 3.

Voters can view displays in-person and vote for their favorite online on the Albany BID website. Paper ballots will also be available for pickup and drop-off at the following locations: 

  • Downtown Albany BID office (21 Lodge Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Albany City Hall (24 Eagle Street), Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Discover Albany Visitors Center (25 Quackenbush Square), Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Hot Chocolate Stroll registration table at Tricentennial Park on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

The establishment that wins will be crowned Downtown Decorating Champion and receive the Downtown Decorating trophy, bragging rights, and a social media advertising package. All voters will automatically be entered to win a $50 Downtown Albany Gift Card, redeemable at about 50 businesses.

Businesses participating:

  • Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio | 488 Broadway
  • Cafe Capriccio | 49 Grand Street
  • Catholic Charities Waldorf Residence | 29 Maiden Lane
  • Cider Belly Doughnuts | 25 N Pearl Street
  • Cobblestone Lunch Shoppe | 37 Maiden Lane
  • Dawn’s Victory Sports Café | 10 Sheridan Avenue
  • The Enchanted Florist & Gifts | 54 Columbia Street
  • The Kenmore Ballroom | 76 N Pearl Street
  • The Olde English Pub & Pantry | 683 Broadway
  • The Palace Theatre | 19 Clinton Avenue
  • Pearl Street Diner | 40 N Pearl Street
  • Precision Fitness | 374 Broadway
  • The Skinny Pancake | 1 Steuben Street
  • Steuben Street Market | 58 N Pearl Street

Check out the photos from the 2019 contest!

  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)
  • 2019 Decorating Contest (Albany BID)

More information on the contest can be found on the Albany BID website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19