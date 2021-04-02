‘Stop the Hate’ rally calls for Albany County Legislator to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protesters gathered Friday night to call for Albany County Legislator George Langdon IV to resign. People had a chance to voice their concerns over the disparaging comments he made about the LGBTQ community.

Albany County officials, the House of Precise, a nonprofit that supports youth and the LGBTQ community, and members of the public gathered outside Rocks Bar on Central Avenue demanding Langdon to step down.

“We all came in this knowing that we wanted his resignation. To hear that from leadership and all the way down to the community was very refreshing. I think this is where we start in order to move forward together,” said London Rae Precise, founder of House of Precise.

Protesters chanted “apology not accepted” and “no hate in the 518.”

“That’s the foundation of this country, to be who you want to be without being discriminated against,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

During an event at a “constitutional liberty” seminar last weekend, George Landon IV was recorded saying homophobic remarks to a group of people.

In the video you can hear the republican say, “When you have homosexual relationships, it’s not perpetual. Give them an island, they’ll be gone after 40 years.”

Precise said no one deserves to hear those words.

“For anyone to hear that they should go back to an island and die with the rest of us is unacceptable, and it’s disgusting conversation,” said Precise.

Langdon, who was not at Friday night’s event, has since apologized for his comments calling them hurtful and has promised to do better.

Albany County Legislator Andrew Joyce said an apology is not enough.

“Often in politics you hear about gaps and slip ups. This was unmistakable, and these comments were made. It’s time for us to draw a line in the sand and say this is not acceptable,” said Joyce.

“We want him to know that he has lost the confidence of the constituents of Coeymans to represent us in the Albany County legislator. So we are asking him to resign,” said Cindy, a resident of Coeymans.

As of Friday night, Langdon has not said anything about stepping down.

For the first time in 52 years, Albany County legislators will introduce articles of censure against Albany County Legislator George Langdon to be acted on in the upcoming April 12 meeting.