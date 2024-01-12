ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 15 local schools and over 250 students will be participating in a conference focusing on breaking down barriers that bias can create. The conference, called the Students Together Opposing Prejudice (STOP) Conference, will take place on Friday.

Co-hosted by Siena College and the Anti-defamation League will focus on Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who played a key role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. The conference will also focus on black and LGBTQ activism, and how students and leaders can engage in anti-bias conversations.