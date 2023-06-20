The main entrance to a home used during the production of “The Gilded Age’ in Troy.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Center Square Association and the Hudson/Park Neighborhood Association are hosting two events in Albany on June 24. The 2023 Stoop Stroll will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Gilded Age Guided Walking Tours will take place throughout the day.

This Stoop Stroll is in its third year, raising funds for the improvement of Hudson-Jay Park and other neighborhood beautification projects. Center Square and Hudson/Park homes will be decorated with plantings, flowers and themes imagined by the residents. Attendees can then vote for their favorite homes.

The stroll is free, but comes with a suggested donation of $10. For each dollar donated, attendees will be able to cast that number of votes for their favorite houses.

Nine sites in the Center Square and Washington Park neighborhoods were used during filming of HBO’s season two of the “The Gilded Age” in the summer of 2022. Attendees will be able to learn about the history of the homes and learn more about the filming there during the Gilded Age Guided Walking Tours.

The walking tours cost $15 per person. Spots are limited, and you can buy tickets on the Center Square Association website. A summer market with about vendors will be in Hudson-Jay Park all day on Saturday as well, with children’s activities and free books donated by The Red Bookshelf.