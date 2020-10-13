Stolen Albany fire truck driven from Colonie to Schenectady

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department says they’re investigating the theft of a city of Albany fire truck that was taken from the Colonie Municipal Training Building on Wade Road on Sunday. They say it was recovered in the 1500 block of State Street in Schenectady on Monday.

If you or someone you know has any information about this vehicle, saw it, or heard it over the past two days, contact Colonie police at (518) 783-2754 ext. 8420.

Colonie police posted about the apparent theft on Facebook Tuesday morning.

