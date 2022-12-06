COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 2005 Central Avenue in Colonie. The store officially opens on December 7 and a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on December 16 at 10 a.m.

On the day of the ribbon cutting, there will be all-day specials including 99-cent single scoop ice cream cones, 99-cent hot coffee and tea, 99-cent Stewart’s sodas and refreshers, 99-cent hot dogs, two for $3 pizza slices, $2 off whole pizzas, $7 whole subs, and 10 cents off all gas.

You can also enter to win a $100 Stewart’s Money Card. This will be Stewart’s sixth shop in the Colonie area and the 40th shop in Albany County.

Customers are encouraged to donate to Stewart’s Holiday Match. From now to Christmas, Stewart’s is matching customers’ donations to help benefit children’s organizations.