COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has submitted plans to the Town of Colonie to build a new store at the former Grandma’s Pies and Restaurant property. The plans include building the store at 1273 Central Avenue and a part of 1275 Central Avenue.

Grandma’s Pies and Restaurant closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the documents on the Town of Colonie website, Stewart’s plans to demolish the existing building.

In total, both parcels are about 2.41 acres and the new building would be 3,975 square feet. The new store would have 12 gas pumps, 15 employees, 50 parking spaces, and be open from 4 a.m. to midnight each day.

Stewart’s currently has several shops around this area including three already on Central Avenue. There is also a Stewart’s shop on Fuller Road, near the proposed site.

The Town of Colonie Planning Board is set to review the sketch plan for the proposed site during a meeting on Tuesday, February 28 at 6 p.m. You can view the full site plans on the Town of Colonie website.