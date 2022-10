NEW YORK (NEWS10) — No tricks here! Every customer who visits a Stewart’s Shop location on Halloween (Monday, October 31) will receive a 99¢ single scoop ice cream cone to celebrate the holiday.

Stewart’s ice cream is made from local milk and sourced from 20 local dairy farms, and several seasonal offerings, such as Philly’s Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie, will be available. Customers are also invited to show up in their festive Halloween costumes.