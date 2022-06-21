ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has permanently closed its store located at 285 New Scotland Avenue in Albany. This was the closest Stewart’s location to Albany Medical Center.

Stewart’s spokesperson Erica Komoroske said the location closed on Sunday, June 19. She cited rising costs, safety concerns, not enough space, and no room to expand as reasons for the closure.

The employees have been offered positions at nearby locations, Komoroske said. Stewart’s is planning to open two new stores in Colonie and is looking to expand further into Albany County.