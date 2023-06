ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A statue outside a restaurant on Lark Street in Albany was knocked down for the second time in three months. The statue in front of the Villa di Como restaurant was on its side and missing its head.

It’s unclear what caused it to come down. The same statue was knocked over in April.

Jordan Michael, 37, was arrested and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief. A team of artisans helped the owner restore the statue, which is estimated to be worth more than $6,000.