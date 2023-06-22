ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Climbing trees just got serious. Tree care professionals from across the Empire State will compete in the New York State Tree Climbing Championship at Washington Park in Albany on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

25 of the best tree climbers the state has to offer will show off their speed, skill, excellence, and dominance in several climbing events. The events include work climb, speed climb, aerial rescue, throwline, and the ascent event. The top competitors will move on to the Master’s Challenge for the ultimate title of New York State Champion.

The winner of the Master’s Challenge will represent New York State at the ISA International Tree Climbing Championship, sponsored by the New York State Arborists.

Gear inspection for participants will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. A rain date for the event has been scheduled for Sunday.