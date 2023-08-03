LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Troop G will host an open house on Sunday, August 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend at the Troop G headquarters at 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.

Event Schedule:

1 p.m. – Doors open

1:30 p.m. – K-9 Demonstration

2 p.m. – Citizen appreciation award demonstration

2:30 p.m. – Special operations response team/aviation demonstration

3 p.m. – Unmanned ariel system demonstration

Additional Displays: