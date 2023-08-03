LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police Troop G will host an open house on Sunday, August 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend at the Troop G headquarters at 760 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham.
Event Schedule:
- 1 p.m. – Doors open
- 1:30 p.m. – K-9 Demonstration
- 2 p.m. – Citizen appreciation award demonstration
- 2:30 p.m. – Special operations response team/aviation demonstration
- 3 p.m. – Unmanned ariel system demonstration
Additional Displays:
- Underwater recovery team with dive tank and multiple boats
- Vintage State Police cars, in-service troop cars, motorcycles, and more.
- State Police mounted detail
- Recruitment
- Traffic safety-seat belt convinced and roll-over simulator
- Vintage firearm collection with other NYSP historic materials
- Forensic investigation unit
- Commercial vehicle enforcement unit
- A bounce house available all day for children, and more