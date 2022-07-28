ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A wide load, which takes up both lanes of traffic and weighs nearly 500,000 pounds, will be escorted across Greene and Albany Counties by the New York State Police on Thursday. The truck will first hit the road in Greene County on Route 23 at about 9 a.m., then move east to 9w north. From there, the load will barrel up Glenmont Road to 144 North, and end in the Port of Albany.

The truck will only be able to move at five-to-10 miles per hour, police said. Drivers should plan an alternate route to avoid delays and congestion Thursday morning. Officials say the entire escort should take about six hours, ending at 3 p.m.