State police performing tests on AMBER Alert system on Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Special Victims Unit of the New York State Police will be testing the AMBER Alert system on Wednesday. They say some areas of the Capital Region may receive test notifications throughout the day.
The test notifications will say:
If you receive a notification like this, feel free to ignore it. No action is necessary and the alerts will be clearly marked. Other messages on the AMBER alert system should be considered legitimate.
