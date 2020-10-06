State Police investigating 1981 missing person cold case out of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are still investigating the case of William “Willie” Woolheater of Albany, who went missing on February 26, 1981, when he was 22-years-old.

He lived in downtown Albany, working as a cook at the Sign of the Tree Restaurant, which is no longer in business, in the Empire State Plaza. Woolheater was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was prescribed medication to treat it.

When he disappeared from the city of Albany, Woolheater told his family he would take a bus to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras and work as a cook there. In his last-known contact with family, two or three days after leaving, he called his mother. She asked where he was and whether he had made it to New Orleans.

Woolheater never answered, and police say he has not been heard from since. Investigators could not determine where he called from, if he arrived, or whether he had actually boarded a bus for New Orleans at all. Police say that years of extensive interviews never developed any credible information about what happened to Woolheater.

If you or someone you know has any information about Willie Woolheater, contact state police at (518) 783-3211.

