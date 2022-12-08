ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County. 23 businesses were checked, and all were found to be in compliance. No arrests were made. The businesses detailed are the following:

Sunoco, 656 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211

Speedway, 156 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

Sand Creek Wine & Liquor, 98 Wolf Rd Suite 2, Albany, NY 12205

Hannaford, 96 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

CVS, 465 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

Mobil, 88 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205

Smiths Wine & Liquor, 1701 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205

Cumberland Farms, 1632A Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205

Stewart’s Shop, 1560 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Empire Wine & Liquor, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Target, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Beer Universe, 1400 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Sunoco, 1348 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Mobil, 1351 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, 3 Wolf Rd STE 101, Albany, NY 12205

Whole Foods, 1425 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 60 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

Trader Joe’s, 79 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205

JT Maxie’s Bar & Grill, 240 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205

Philly Bar & Lounge, 622 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110

Dee Dee’s Tavern, 647 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110

During their investigation, businesses were checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age.