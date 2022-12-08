ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County. 23 businesses were checked, and all were found to be in compliance. No arrests were made. The businesses detailed are the following:
- Sunoco, 656 Albany Shaker Rd, Albany, NY 12211
- Speedway, 156 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- Sand Creek Wine & Liquor, 98 Wolf Rd Suite 2, Albany, NY 12205
- Hannaford, 96 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- CVS, 465 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- Mobil, 88 Sand Creek Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- USA Gasoline, 1595 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205
- Smiths Wine & Liquor, 1701 Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205
- Cumberland Farms, 1632A Central Ave, Colonie, NY 12205
- Stewart’s Shop, 1560 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- BJ’s Wholesale Club, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Empire Wine & Liquor, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Target, 1440 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Beer Universe, 1400 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Sunoco, 1348 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Mobil, 1351 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, 3 Wolf Rd STE 101, Albany, NY 12205
- Whole Foods, 1425 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205
- Chili’s Grill and Bar, 60 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- Trader Joe’s, 79 Wolf Rd, Colonie, NY 12205
- JT Maxie’s Bar & Grill, 240 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205
- Philly Bar & Lounge, 622 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110
- Dee Dee’s Tavern, 647 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Latham, NY 12110
During their investigation, businesses were checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age.