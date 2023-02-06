The New York State Police, and Albany-stationed Trooper Mark Castiglione Jr., lost a furry friend last week. (Photo: New York State Police)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Police, and Albany-stationed Trooper Mark Castiglione Jr., lost a furry friend last week. K9 Amber, who served with the agency for upwards of three years, passed away last Thursday, February 2. She was five years old.

K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose, who was killed on Dec. 19, 2002, when his troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver on the Thruway in Yonkers.

The police dog was trained in narcotics and cadaver detection, tracking, and handler protection. According to a state police spokesperson, she was recognized numerous times by local news agencies, highlighting her success and dedication throughout her law enforcement career.

“We are always grateful for our canine partners,” added the spokesperson in an online statement, “their hard work, and how they help us serve and protect you.”