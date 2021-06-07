State auctioning stolen red Corvette in Albany Tuesday

This June 24, 2019, photo shows a pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette automobile in Warren, Mich. The mid-engine C8, the flagship of GM’s Chevrolet brand, will have the weight balance and center of gravity of a race car, rivaling European counterparts and leaving behind sports sedans and ever-more-powerful muscle cars that were getting close to outperforming the current ‘Vette. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will be auctioning off a seized red 2015 Chevrolet Corvette on Tuesday. According to the Office of General Services (OGS), the stolen sports car was recovered by DMV investigators.

The Corvette has 31,120 miles on the odometer, with a 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed engine with a GM 8L90 automatic transmission. The car has a 1LT, Stingray trim, a Bose audio system, an eight-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, dual exhaust, and a removable top.

The DMV recovered the stolen car with altered vehicle identification numbers (VIN). DMV investigators recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN was issued by New York issued a replacement VIN and the car was re-titled with a rebuilt salvage title.