State auctioning stolen red Corvette in Albany Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State will be auctioning off a seized red 2015 Chevrolet Corvette on Tuesday. According to the Office of General Services (OGS), the stolen sports car was recovered by DMV investigators.
The Corvette has 31,120 miles on the odometer, with a 6.2-liter, V8 8-speed engine with a GM 8L90 automatic transmission. The car has a 1LT, Stingray trim, a Bose audio system, an eight-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, dual exhaust, and a removable top.
The DMV recovered the stolen car with altered vehicle identification numbers (VIN). DMV investigators recovered the stolen Corvette with altered vehicle ID numbers. A replacement VIN was issued by New York issued a replacement VIN and the car was re-titled with a rebuilt salvage title.
OGS added the car to its list of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and other property available for public bid starting at 9:30 a.m. The vehicles and other items are housed at the Harriman State Office Building Campus in Albany, but the bidding will be conducted online. Register online to take part.
Among other items, the auction will also include police vehicles, semi-trailers, fuel tanks, highway message boards, dump trucks, and a stump grinder.
