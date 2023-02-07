The star comedian is bringing his distinctive and poignant show to the Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18. (Photo: Integrated PR)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A stand-up who always delivers, Aries Spears rose to fame on the hit show MAD TV, followed it with multiple, critically praised Showtime specials, and developed a huge following. Now, the star comedian is bringing his distinctive and poignant show to the Funny Bone on Friday and Saturday, February 17-18.

There are three shows planned. The first is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17, with the other two planned for 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. the next night. Only those 21 and older will be allowed into the Crossgates-based comedy club.

Organizers said for this event, they are selling entire tables instead of individual tickets. Attendees have their choice between a two-person shared table, a four-person table, or an individual seat in “the showroom,” where they would be seated with others from a separate party at the same table.

Tickets are available now online. The Funny Bone is located on the second floor of Crossgates mall, 1 Crossgates Mall Road.