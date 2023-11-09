MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 38-year-old male victim sustained a stab wound to the hand on Monday night. The victim was treated at the Albany Memorial Hospital.

Menands Police claim they received a report of an assault at the 20/20 Market at 703 N. Pearl Street. Officers were unable to locate a victim or suspect in the area. The victim was later located at the hospital.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menands Police Department at (518) 463-1681.