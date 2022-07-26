ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany has been named the best hospital in the Capital Region by U.S. News & World Report. In New York State, the hospital was ranked 10th overall.

For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News evaluated patient care at nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide. To qualify for Best Regional Hospital, the hospital must be high performing in at least seven procedures/conditions.

According to U.S. News & World Report, St. Peter’s Hospital was recognized as high performing in 18 specialties. These include:

Colon cancer surgery

Lung cancer surgery

Heart attack

Aortic valve surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Diabetes

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Geriatrics

Kidney failure

Stroke

Maternity care

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pneumonia

Officials said this marks the ninth year in a row that St. Peter’s Hospital has been named among the best hospitals in New York State. Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, a St. Peter’s Health Partner, was nationally ranked 29th on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Rehab Hospitals list.

“We are tremendously proud to receive this recognition for a ninth time from U.S. News and World Report,” said Michael Finegan, Executive Vice President of Hospital Operations – NY for Trinity Health. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain health care systems in new ways it seems, every day. I have been humbled to see our incredible team overcome these hurdles to continue providing the outstanding highly skilled, compassionate care we have long been known for, to our patients.”

Albany Medical Center was ranked 2nd in Albany and 22nd in New York State, according to U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was rated high performing in 11 specialties, including: