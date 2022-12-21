ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following a year of planning for the transition, James K. Reed, M.D., president and chief executive officer of St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP) and St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse will be retiring from his position at the end of the year. Reed has spent more than a decade in executive leadership at St. Peter’s, part of a storied, 30-year career in healthcare.

In October 2012, he became the first person to hold the position of President and Chief Executive Officer for SPHP. Since July 2022, he has also served in the same role at St. Joseph’s Health as part of regionalization efforts by the two Trinity Health ministries.

Upon Reed’s retirement, Steven Hanks, M.D., who currently serves as the chief operating officer for SPHP, and St. Joseph’s Health will be assuming the role of system president and CEO for the region. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“Leading St. Peter’s Health Partners for the past decade, and more recently St. Joseph’s Health in a regional capacity, has been my honor, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity,” Reed said. “I am thankful to have served with an incredible team of nearly 15,000 colleagues in Albany and Syracuse, working together to provide the exceptional, compassionate care our communities deserve. I remain in awe of the determination and resilience this tremendous team of people has displayed, never wavering in their commitment to keeping each other, our patients, residents, and loved ones safe and cared for.”

“As I look back, what gives me the greatest pride is what our organization has achieved in the face of great adversity and constant change. The team of people we have assembled; the remarkable facilities, programs and services; the dedication to compassionate care – all of this in service of providing the right care, in the right place, at the right time,” said Reed. “I am grateful to have had this opportunity and so grateful to our patients, clients, residents, and their families for trusting us with their most precious resource – their health and well-being.”

During his time at St. Peter’s, Reed strengthened the institution’s position across numerous benchmarks. Most recently, he led the restructuring of the institution’s board, leadership, and services as part of the regional consolidation of the two health care systems in Albany and Syracuse.

A spokesperson for St. Peter’s said with optimism and a wry sense of humor, Reed tackled challenges both large and small throughout his tenure. Even during the constantly evolving COVID pandemic and the unprecedented strains, it placed on the nation’s healthcare system, Reed looked for the positive. “I have great confidence in the power of compassion. I see what it can do, every day, in the halls of our various facilities and throughout our system of care,” said Reed. “The exceptional care and gentle, human touch extended by our health care workers and other colleagues have the power to heal. It has the power to provide hope of better days ahead.”

“Jim is fiercely dedicated to the mission of care and ensuring that everyone in the organization provides the highest quality care to the residents of the Capital Region,” said Robert McCormick, chair of the St. Peter’s Health Partners Board of Directors. “An extraordinary leader, Jim’s extensive experience and remarkable vision was crucial to St. Peter’s growth and successes over the past decade. Jim’s unique outlook as both an institutional leader and a physician provided him with crucial insight into the patient care, science, technology, and economic aspects of health care. St. Peter’s is stronger and poised for future successes thanks to his adept leadership.”

“Jim has been integral to the success of St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s Health and Trinity Health in the region,” said Benjamin R. Carter, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Trinity Health. “Jim is a bold and courageous leader. His vision was key to St. Peter’s and St. Joseph’s coming together organizationally to build on the strengths of both ministries to provide the best possible care to residents of the Capital Region and Central New York. We will be forever grateful for his contributions to improving the health of these communities, and for his dedication to the mission and values of St. Peter’s, St. Joseph’s and Trinity Health.”