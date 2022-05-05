ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 1887, St. Anne Institute has been helping young people between the ages of 12 and 21, develop the confidence and skills they need to overcome difficulties in their lives. Through gardening and horticulture, young women are planting a brighter outlook on life.

“I wasn’t on the best track when I came here, actually this year I’ve had a whole turn around,” said one student.

Every year students grow flowers, vegetables and herbs from seed in their greenhouse as part of a work experience program. It teaches students horticulture and gardening while simultaneously teaching them to care for something other then themselves, see a project to completion and work as a team.

Each spring they plant their own garden and grounds, but also have a one day, greenhouse sale blow out where proceeds go towards raising funds for the program. The annual plant sale at St. Anne Institute is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. More than 100 different types of flowers, plants and herbs will be available for purchase for $2.00.

The sale will be located at 160 North Main Ave. in Albany. Proceeds from the sales will go towards upgrading the library.