GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Guilderland Zoning Board approved a special use permit for the construction of a Costco. The board approved it unanimously 4-0 as two board members recused themselves from voting.

The decision needed four votes to pass.

As part of the decision, there will also be a CDTA bus stop and traffic circle in the area of Western Avenue in an effort to ensure there is reduced traffic issues.