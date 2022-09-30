ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Langan School in Albany held a Special Olympics Event on Friday. About 150 students competed in bowling, soccer, basketball and more.

The athletes have spent the past several months practicing during gym class, and Friday’s event was a chance for them to demonstrate the progress they’ve made.

“And they’ll see if they can do better than the practicing they’ve done all winter, and we’ll score them, and later there will be awards ceremonies,” Principal Karrie Diacetis said.

This is the fifth year the Langan School has held the competition in partnership with Special Olympics of New York. The school is part of the Center for Disability Services and is located on South Manning Boulevard.