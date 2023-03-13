ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Special Olympics Athletes will walk the red carpet with local college basketball teams on Monday night for an exclusive screening of the new Woody Harrelson movie “Champions.” The screening will be at the Madison Theater in Albany at 7 p.m.

“Champions” is about a former professional basketball coach who takes on community service hours coaching a traditional Special Olympics team. The Special Olympics was consulted for the film starring several athletes from other states. The red carpet walk will start at 6 p.m.