Special dog, special children: John Gray reads to the Cardiac Kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cardiac Kids of the Capital Region, a group of children born with congenital heart defects, heard NEWS10’s John Gray’s story of a girl and a dog who overcome challenges together.

John Gray read “Keller’s Heart,” about a blind and deaf dog, and a deaf girl over Zoom. A special dog, a special group of children, and a special author.

“Keller’s Heart” is about a girl whose deafness makes other children reluctant to play with her, and a blind dog abandoned by the side of the road. The two become friends, and show others that it’s ok to be friend with people who are different.

The Cardiac Kids of the Capital Region are apart of the American Heart Association. Many of the kids have had open heart surgery by the time they were 2-years-old.

“Our kids overcome challenges at a very young age that most of us will never know,” said Jennifer Corcoran Conway, partner at Tully Rinckey and chair of the American Heart Association Board of Directors in the Capital Region.

Jennifer says The American Heart Association’s Cardiac Kids group is a place where children can spend time with other kids just like them, and parents have a chance to connect and share stories, tips, tears and laughter.

Jennifer’s 9-year-old son Aedan is apart of the Cardiac Kids. He was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She says her son has persevered over the years.

Adean’s congenital heart defect has not stopped him to becoming the active little boy he is.

“He loves to ski, play baseball, golf and football,” Jennifer said.

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. To learn more or to get involved, call (800) AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of their offices around the country.