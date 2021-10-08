Sparky the fire safety dalmatian visits Heatly School

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire safety mascot Sparky and visited Heatly School in Green Island to visit kindergarteners. They headed to Nicollete Wagner’s class in honor of fire safety week.

“This is fun!” said Eleyna. “I like Sparkly.”

Green Island firefighters Bryan Welsh and Patrick Brannigan promoted fire safety alongside Sparky—firefighter Ryan Bouchey—to talk smoke detectors, how to safely escape a fire, and noises associated with fire. One student suggested “wee-woo” from “Minions”—a great idea, if inaccurate, according to the fire department.

For National Fire Safety Week, schools around the country teamed up with local fire departments to promote fire safety. Created by the National Fire Prevention Association, the week “educates Americans about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when it comes to home fires or the dangers of carbon monoxide.”

Check out some pictures with Sparky and his new pupils: