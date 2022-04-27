ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning on Monday, May 2 at 6:00 a.m., Southern Boulevard from McAlpin Street to Delaware Avenue will be closed to all but local and emergency traffic. Officials said the road closure is anticipated to be in place Monday through Friday with the exception of weekends.

The Albany Water Department will be completing work in that area and the project is anticipated to take place through the end of June. Officials said drivers who typically travel in this area should expect delays and are urged to seek alternate routes.

A signed detour will be in place during the project to safely direct drivers around the closure. Drivers are asked to reduce speeds, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone.