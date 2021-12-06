South Swan Street in Albany closed due to water main break, delays expected

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials said South Swan Street between Jay Street and Lancaster Street in Albany is currently closed to all traffic while crews repair a water main break.
Delays are expected and drivers are urged to give themselves extra time this morning. Officials said those who typically access South Swan Street from the tunnels under the Empire State Plaza will need to seek alternate routes.
