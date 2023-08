ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a month of being closed, the South End Grocery store in Albany has reopened. The store was closed after a fire extinguisher accidentally went off.

Officials said the store was deep cleaned and key items have been restocked. Some of the produce items available at the grocery store include onions, bell peppers, and potatoes.

The store opened in December 2022 to put an end to a food desert in downtown Albany.